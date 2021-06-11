Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 62,327 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,327,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,327 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 7.0% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.48% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $387,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.59. The stock had a trading volume of 144,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,379,355. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.99. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.46 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.