Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,486,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 566,897 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 4.4% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 2.76% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $242,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,126,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,529,000 after buying an additional 2,160,222 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,437,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,479,000 after buying an additional 253,615 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,955,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,470,000 after acquiring an additional 289,588 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,336,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,930,000 after purchasing an additional 119,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,053,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,768,000 after purchasing an additional 94,512 shares during the last quarter.

SCHZ stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.53. 6,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,244. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.21. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.64 and a 12 month high of $56.98.

