Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 11,698 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,698 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $7,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,519,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,242 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,805,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,213 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 174.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,131,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,034,000 after acquiring an additional 718,916 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,422,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,623,000 after acquiring an additional 656,662 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,136,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,373,000 after purchasing an additional 584,309 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $108.05. 780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,551. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $56.49 and a twelve month high of $110.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.14.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

