Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,658 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $247.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $164.51 and a 52-week high of $261.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $247.65.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

