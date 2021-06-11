Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 329,391 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 845.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 368,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 329,391 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $55,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 75,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 22,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 266.1% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,617. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.52. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $112.91 and a one year high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.