Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 409,807 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 6,566.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 409,807 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $64,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,006,034,000 after buying an additional 1,311,447 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,328,000 after acquiring an additional 108,326 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,041,000 after acquiring an additional 48,734 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 75,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $18,699,000.

IWD stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.61. 63,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,787,826. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.92 and a 52 week high of $163.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

