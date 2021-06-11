Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,921 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $30,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.73. 8,149,049 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.43.

