Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. NWK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,681,240. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $64.03 and a 12-month high of $116.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.18.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

