Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7,490.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.7% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $93,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,300,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.30. 70,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,211,661. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.95. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $149.85 and a 12-month high of $220.90.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

