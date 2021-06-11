Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $25.92 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,477 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 3.41% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $25,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGZ. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 10,063 shares during the period. WBI Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $703,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 169,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares during the period. Finally, TCF National Bank grew its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 25.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGZ traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,744. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $117.56 and a twelve month high of $122.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.17.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

