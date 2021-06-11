Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $5.64 Million Stock Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Alleghany worth $5,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alleghany in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,207,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $432,277,000 after purchasing an additional 71,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,348,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $844,386,000 after buying an additional 44,684 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 523,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,241,000 after buying an additional 43,647 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at $17,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In related news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total value of $1,427,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,889. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Y traded up $3.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $705.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,432. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $691.73. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $460.58 and a 12 month high of $737.89.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 51 earnings per share for the current year.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

