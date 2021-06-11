Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $23,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,450,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 270,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 174,797 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,124,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,915,000 after purchasing an additional 110,380 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 455,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,649,000 after purchasing an additional 31,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 656.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 95,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 82,565 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV remained flat at $$40.28 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,294. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.55.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

