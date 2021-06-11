Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $6,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WWE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 10,298 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Cfra downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

WWE traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.60. 4,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,332. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 1.50. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $70.72.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $2,063,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

