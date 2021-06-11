Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,199 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 1.56% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $35,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $11,232,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,924,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,363.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter.

VONE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,800. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $136.18 and a 12-month high of $198.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.536 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%.

