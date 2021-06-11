Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New $15.50 Million Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 305,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,496,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $$50.74 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,032,672 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.