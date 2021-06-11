Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New $15.50 Million Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2021

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 305,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,496,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $$50.74 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,032,672 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.74.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.