Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 351,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,814,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 748,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,459,000 after buying an additional 143,640 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 314,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,323,000 after acquiring an additional 128,788 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 355,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,674,000 after acquiring an additional 36,152 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.12. The company had a trading volume of 41,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,968. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.37. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.43 and a fifty-two week high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

