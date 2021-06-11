Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 295,098 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,226,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,098 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.19% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $66,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 10,314 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $458,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 449,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after acquiring an additional 70,397 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 148.3% during the first quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 78,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 46,972 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,085,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,173,000 after purchasing an additional 61,320 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SPAB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.98. 18,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,508. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.80. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $29.48 and a twelve month high of $31.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.