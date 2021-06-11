Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 898,960 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 58.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,435,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898,960 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 1.4% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $78,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 18,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 53,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 546,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,356,000 after purchasing an additional 34,710 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 231,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after buying an additional 12,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 331,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after buying an additional 85,161 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

SCHE stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.20. The company had a trading volume of 20,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,832. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $34.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.31.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.