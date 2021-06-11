Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,557 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.74. 408,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,811,234. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.34. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

