Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Anthem by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Anthem in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $384.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,317. The company has a market cap of $94.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $406.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,560 shares of company stock valued at $40,153,633 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANTM. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.89.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

