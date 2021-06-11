Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,521,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,039 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 2.7% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.52% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $149,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $94,000.

SCHX traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,619. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $71.06 and a one year high of $102.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

