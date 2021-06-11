Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 762,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,173 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises about 0.8% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.58% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $45,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.36. 51,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,576,598. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.55. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $47.81 and a one year high of $62.40.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.