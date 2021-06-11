Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 44,364 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 592,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,364 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.8% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.49% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $45,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,930,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,254 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,305,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,559,000 after purchasing an additional 80,682 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,223,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,917 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,516,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,885,000 after buying an additional 75,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,218,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,710,000 after buying an additional 99,714 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.78. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,819. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $79.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.32.

