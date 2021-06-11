Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes $16.17 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 96,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,174,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,863,000 after buying an additional 761,009 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,662,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,949,000 after buying an additional 642,825 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,162,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,511,000 after buying an additional 168,458 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,576,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,217,000 after acquiring an additional 92,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,410,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,556,000 after acquiring an additional 162,731 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,624. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.98. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $101.45 and a one year high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

