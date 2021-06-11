Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,186,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,629 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.2% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.77% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $120,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,198,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,793,000 after buying an additional 450,378 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 557,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,608,000 after buying an additional 319,736 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,950.8% in the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 306,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 291,091 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,523,000.

Shares of SCHA traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.11. 2,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,956. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $61.57 and a twelve month high of $106.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.82.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

