Wealthsimple US Ltd. Sells 2,822 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Wealthsimple US Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 1.0% of Wealthsimple US Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wealthsimple US Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,118,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574,728 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 50,375,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,911 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,229,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,898 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,229,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,317,000 after acquiring an additional 266,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,051,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,648 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.61. The stock had a trading volume of 32,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,621. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $40.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.39.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

