Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $296.75 Million

Analysts expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to announce sales of $296.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $288.10 million and the highest is $304.00 million. Webster Financial reported sales of $284.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Webster Financial.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stephens raised Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,955,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,605,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,851,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,249,000 after buying an additional 796,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,135,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,354,000 after buying an additional 439,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $56.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.55. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.67 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.55%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Webster Financial (WBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.