WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 154.4% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 253,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,322,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 25 shares of company stock valued at $2,381. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.88.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.90. 5,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,625. The company has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $106.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.15.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

