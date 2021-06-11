Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Welbilt’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.07. Welbilt posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 242.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Welbilt had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $316.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

WBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Welbilt by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 58,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

WBT opened at $24.31 on Friday. Welbilt has a 1-year low of $5.21 and a 1-year high of $25.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 221.00 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.50.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

