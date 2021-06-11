Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stake Decreased by Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,439,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 216,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 2.3% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $95,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.61.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $45.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,304,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.71. The firm has a market cap of $188.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

