Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.30.

A number of analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower stock opened at $79.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.01. Welltower has a 52 week low of $47.18 and a 52 week high of $79.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Welltower by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.