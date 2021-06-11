WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get WesBanco alerts:

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $54,480.00. Also, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $43,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $306,045. 3.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSBC. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth about $68,958,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth about $19,645,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,459,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,855,000 after purchasing an additional 296,406 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 1,481.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 206,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,091,000 after purchasing an additional 103,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $37.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.10. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $39.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.76.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 70.21%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.