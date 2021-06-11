West Family Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 376.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 39,500 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 26,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 21,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in United Airlines by 96.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 10,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on UAL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price target on United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.35.

UAL traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $56.42. The company had a trading volume of 212,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,155,931. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.78. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 63.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.48%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

