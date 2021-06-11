West Family Investments Inc. Has $1.54 Million Position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

West Family Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,275.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 136,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 70,817 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 676,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 364,615 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $73,000.

KYN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.03. 113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,558. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.80. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $9.04.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

