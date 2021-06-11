West Family Investments Inc. Makes New $1.55 Million Investment in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 5,763,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,572 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 424.7% in the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 1,527,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,730,000 after buying an additional 1,236,000 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,778,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,041,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,752,000 after acquiring an additional 893,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,834,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,960,089. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $65.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.00.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.