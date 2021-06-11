Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $493.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) will announce $493.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $473.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $517.20 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted sales of $319.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 44.76%. The business had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WAL shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.77.

In other news, Director Bryan K. Segedi bought 1,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,474,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,664,000 after buying an additional 4,074,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,471,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,272,000 after buying an additional 158,102 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,143,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,336,000 after buying an additional 2,037,649 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,383,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,562,000 after buying an additional 2,300,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 217.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,512,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,645,000 after buying an additional 1,722,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $98.02 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $30.34 and a 1 year high of $109.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.84%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

