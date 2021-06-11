Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Short Interest Up 537.5% in May

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 537.5% from the May 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDO. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,104,000 after acquiring an additional 12,973 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,438,000 after acquiring an additional 16,255 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 254,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 35,348 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 155,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 30,582 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 186,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 31,642 shares during the period.

Shares of GDO traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.03. 45,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,670. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.97. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $18.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%.

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

