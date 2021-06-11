Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Short Interest Update

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:WSTRF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 37,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,586. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $96.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.85 and a beta of 1.69.

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Western Uranium & Vanadium had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 3,332.20%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the states of Utah and Colorado, the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Sunday Mine Complex located in western San Miguel County, Colorado; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; the Sage mine project situated in San Juan County, Utah, and San Miguel County, Colorado; and the Dunn Project located in San Juan County, Utah.

