WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.42.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $56.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.27, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.58. WestRock has a one year low of $25.44 and a one year high of $62.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 1.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.5% during the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 30.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 75,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in WestRock by 0.3% during the first quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

