Weyerhaeuser Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report issued on Wednesday, June 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.78. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s FY2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

WY has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.92. The stock has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.86. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $41.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

In other news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $617,361.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 19.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 11.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

