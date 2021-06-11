Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 130,225 Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 130,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,853,000. Datadog accounts for about 2.3% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Datadog by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 55.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Datadog has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

DDOG stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.88. 41,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,485,302. The company has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -670.38 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.91. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $119.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 241,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $20,087,560.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,971 shares in the company, valued at $33,705,736.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $85,632.43. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 117,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,745,270.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,216,441 shares of company stock valued at $102,372,995. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

