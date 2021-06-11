Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,561 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 17,319 shares during the quarter. Splunk comprises 5.3% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Splunk worth $25,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Splunk by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,730 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $135,866,000 after acquiring an additional 13,084 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Splunk by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,100,935 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $149,155,000 after acquiring an additional 321,388 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Splunk by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,455 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Splunk by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Splunk by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,857 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,241,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,684 shares in the company, valued at $46,934,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $1,463,468.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,969,706.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.09. 20,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,340,730. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.28 and a 52 week high of $225.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.65.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 42.90% and a negative net margin of 40.73%. The company had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $206.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.40.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

