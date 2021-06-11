Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC Has $43.98 Million Stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 781,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,410 shares during the quarter. Domo comprises approximately 9.3% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC owned 2.51% of Domo worth $43,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Domo by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,448,000 after acquiring an additional 67,347 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Domo by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,315,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,899,000 after acquiring an additional 115,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Domo by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,336,000 after acquiring an additional 122,528 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Domo by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 473,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,189,000 after acquiring an additional 63,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Domo by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 400,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,527,000 after acquiring an additional 14,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Domo alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group upgraded Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.29. 6,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,981. Domo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $79.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 2.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.88.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.24 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domo Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.