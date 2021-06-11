Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,386 shares during the period. Peloton Interactive accounts for about 3.4% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $15,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,149,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,846,000 after acquiring an additional 165,569 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,972 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,303,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,900 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 7,857,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,179,000 after acquiring an additional 80,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $465,206,000. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital downgraded Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.53.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded up $5.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.72. The stock had a trading volume of 263,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,091,897. The company has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.97 and a beta of 0.68. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.51 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.99.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $1,076,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $4,605,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and have sold 754,804 shares worth $81,606,619. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

