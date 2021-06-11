Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC Invests $11.27 Million in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 35,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,271,000. Zoom Video Communications comprises 2.4% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZM traded up $11.35 on Friday, hitting $357.85. The company had a trading volume of 200,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,444,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.15, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $321.51. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.75 and a 12-month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ZM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target (down previously from $480.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday. Argus raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.07.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.48, for a total transaction of $854,341.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.89, for a total transaction of $1,928,863.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,201 shares of company stock valued at $43,528,954. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

