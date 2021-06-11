Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 112,578 Shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,578 shares during the period. SVMK makes up approximately 2.2% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of SVMK worth $10,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in SVMK by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVMK by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of SVMK by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVMK by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SVMK during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 17,277 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $314,786.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 6,424 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $117,045.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,291 shares of company stock valued at $698,694. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SVMK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

NASDAQ SVMK traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,887. SVMK Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $28.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.72.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.89 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.89% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SVMK Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

