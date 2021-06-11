Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,557 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,762 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,557 shares during the quarter. Workday comprises about 4.3% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $20,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 89.1% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 558.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 489.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 14,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,810,469.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total value of $974,781.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 451,043 shares of company stock valued at $115,156,059. 26.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.65.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.16. 21,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.13. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.70 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The company has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

