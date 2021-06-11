Whiteheart Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Whiteheart coin can currently be purchased for approximately $831.28 or 0.02252005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $7.39 million and $293,420.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Whiteheart has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00057406 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.49 or 0.00169298 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.50 or 0.00196405 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $428.72 or 0.01161428 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,822.28 or 0.99754480 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

