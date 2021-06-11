Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the May 13th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 377,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of WHZT stock remained flat at $$0.27 on Friday. 26,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,967. Whiting USA Trust II has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 million, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 121.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This is an increase from Whiting USA Trust II’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Whiting USA Trust II holds a term net profits interest in the oil and gas producing properties located in the Permian Basin, Rocky Mountains, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Its oil and gas properties include interests in approximately 364.1 net producing oil and natural gas wells located in 42 predominately mature fields with established production profiles in 8 states.

