William A. Hagstrom Sells 5,000 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director William A. Hagstrom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total transaction of $440,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,900.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,222. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.86 and a fifty-two week high of $99.83. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -314.64 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.50.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.77 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. Equities analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CareDx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in CareDx during the first quarter worth $97,982,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in CareDx by 851.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 969,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,240,000 after purchasing an additional 867,563 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in CareDx by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,099,000 after purchasing an additional 442,692 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in CareDx during the fourth quarter worth $30,972,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 9.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,738,000 after acquiring an additional 398,502 shares during the period.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

